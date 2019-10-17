Entrepreneurship is a marathon: Hari Sivan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For someone who has tasted success in the big world of entrepreneurship, Hari Sivan has the right advice. The CEO and founder of the fin-tech startup venture ‘SoCash’, Hari terms entrepreneurship a marathon and urges all startup entrepreneurs to be prepared for the long run.

“Innovation is part of a startup ecosystem. Ideas are the key to growth. They can either be problem-solving ideas or innovative ones. Highly-scalable ideas are imperative to growth,” said Hari Sivan.

He was interacting with the audience at ‘The Story.’, a chat show hosted by R Roshan for Surge Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Trust in Kochi.

Hari Sivan along with his wife Rekha started SoCash, a Singapore-based fintech startup, in May 2016. The app helps people to withdraw money from nearby shops, rather than go in search of an ATM.Hari has been working in the banking field for the last few years.

He served as the head of digital banking wing of Citibank and DBS Bank in Singapore before venturing into entrepreneurship.SoCash is the first recipient of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) FTSI Grant under the Proof of Concept scheme. The Singapore-headquartered startup is also planning to expand its distribution network to Indonesia, Malaysia and Hong Kong.