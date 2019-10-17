Maradu flats: Nearby houses to be photographed for insurance claims post-implosion

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its initiate to allay the fears of the residents residing near the high rises slated for demolition, Maradu municipality has promised to photograph their homes for future insurance claims in case of unforeseen damage during the implosion.

The herculean task will be carried out with the help of the state government. The decision was taken in the second phase of the awareness programme organised by the municipality on Wednesday. “As per the request of residents, we have decided to photograph the existing condition of the houses in the vicinity of the apartments. It will be part of the process to record the full details of the residents before the implosion. If some damage occurs during the demolition, the residents can stake their claim for insurance amount with this information,” said T H Nadeera, chairperson, Maradu municipality.

The decision was taken after the 100-odd residents raised the demand to record the details by the government officials during two meetings held on Wednesday. “As the residents remain apprehensive about insurance companies carrying out the process, we (Maradu municipality) have promised to carry out the work with the help of the state government. The municipal secretary will intimate the decision to the state government soon,” she added. The municipality has already promised a `100-crore insurance coverage to nearby homes of all four apartment complexes.

The residents raised the demand as a precaution to any unexpected damages during the implosion. “If such an incident occurs during the demolition, we might not have anything to stake our claims. If something similar to Nagampdam railway over bridge demolition happens in Maradu, residents in the vicinity will be forced to live in rented houses elsewhere till everything gets back to normal,” said Abhilash N G, a resident.

Due to a few official duties, Fort Kochi Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh who is in charge of the demolition could not attend the two sessions held at Khatheejathul Kubra Hall near Alfa Serene and Priyadarshini Hall near Jain Coral Cove. In the absence of the sub-collector, Maradu Municipal secretary Muhammed Arif Khan addressed the gathering. Tripunithura MLA M Swaraj and vice-chairman Boban Nedumparambil also spoke.