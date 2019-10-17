Home Cities Kochi

Maradu flats: SIT to identify bank accounts and properties

Currently, the case is being probed by the Crime Branch. Further attachment procedures will be done by them, according to officials. 

An aerial view of Maradu  Albin Mathew

KOCHI: The Crime Branch SIT, which is investigating the illegal construction of four apartment complexes in Maradu, has begun procedures to identify and attach properties and bank accounts of builders accused in the case. 

The police had commenced actions to freeze more than 50 bank accounts associated with three builders – Holy Faith Builders and Developers Private Ltd, Alfa Ventures Pvt Ltd and Jain Housing and Construction Ltd - when the case was registered in September. 

Sources with the investigation team said that SIT had sent letters to the Registration IG, Land Revenue Commissioner, Income Tax Department and the Registrar of Companies seeking their assistance to identify the properties and bank accounts associated with the three builders within the country and abroad.
The Supreme Court had earlier directed to attach the properties of the builders if necessary as part of the investigation. 

