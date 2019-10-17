Home Cities Kochi

Over 4,000 aspiring entrepreneurs to come together at startup summit

Around 4,000 delegates and 100 startups will participate in the summit.

Published: 17th October 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:07 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will hold the fourth edition of the IEDC (Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre) Summit, billed Asia’s largest event of its kind, for business aspirants. ‘Accelerating Ideas to Industry 4.0’ is the theme of the event to be held on October 19 at Sahrdaya College of Engineering and Technology at Kodakara. 

Around 4,000 delegates and 100 startups will participate in the summit. “The day-long conclave comes at a time when the world is amid an exciting Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0),” said Saji Gopinath, CEO of KSUM. The summit aims to give IEDCs a chance to play a significant role in exposing the student community to the needs and aspirations of the society propped up by Industry 4.0 transformation. The event gives student delegates from across Kerala an opportunity to express their entrepreneurial ideas and get in touch with the experts attending it from different parts of the world. With a separate session on success stories, the conclave features 25 speakers and a string of technical workshops.

The IEDC summit will be addressed by Education Minister C Raveendranath, ISRO former chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, Kerala Electronics and IT Secretary M Sivasankar, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University vice-chancellor Rajasree M S, Hungry Lab founder Mr Bian Li, Google Developer Relations program coordinator Mr Siddhant Agarwal, anchor-entrepreneurs Rekha Menon and Santhosh George Kulangara. The agenda for the event can be viewed at https://iedcsummit.in/schedule.html#/expanded.

TAGS
Kerala Startup Mission
