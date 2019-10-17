Home Cities Kochi

Probe into blackmailing case widens

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following arrest of a woman and her lover for allegedly blackmailing a businessman at Perumbavoor and extracting Rs 50 lakh from him, police on Wednesday decided to expand the probe into the incident based on inputs that the duo were part of a gang which might have similarly extracted money from others.

“We will seek custody of the duo. The probe will be carried out based on the statements of the accused,” said a police officer. The officer said they were checking the bank accounts of the accused to trace the money transactions. “Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused had transferred the money in batches to other accounts. We are seeking more details from the victim to verify the fund transactions. We suspect involvement of more persons in the gang,” he said.

The Perumbavoor police arrested the woman and her lover identified as Seema, 32, of Chalakkudy and Sahal, 31, of Edappally on Tuesday. They were arrested based on the complaint by the businessman who owns a rice flour mill at Okkal that produces leading brand of rice products.

