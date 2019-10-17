Students try to threaten murder case witnesses 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty-seven students of Government Arts and Science College, Nandanam, were arrested for assembling at Tiruvallur court campus allegedly to threaten witnesses who were to give statements before a court in connection with the murder of a brick-kiln owner at Melmanambedu village on September 26.

Police said Venkataraman, was killed by a bike-borne gang, when he was waiting near his house at the village near Vellavedu in Tiruvallur district. Investigation revealed that Venkataraman’s brother Thangaraj, a former panchayat president of Melmanambedu, was murdered in 2018 when he was on his morning walk owing to previous enmity. As Venkataraman was a witness in his brother’s murder case, he received calls threatening him. Rajesh and his relative Dinesh were cited as accused in Venkataraman murder case, said the police.

In connection with the murder case before Tiruvallur court, five witnesses were asked to appear on Tuesday to give their statement. “As the witnesses were waiting in the corridor, one of them spotted the college students,” said a police officer. Investigation revealed that Vimal, a relative of Rajesh and Dinesh, who was studying in the college, had brought his friends to threaten witnesses and stop them from tendering evidence.

During questioning, the students did not have a valid reason for waiting in the court. Police registered a case on a complaint from one Gajendran. All students were arrested. Tiruvallur police have registered a case against the students for carrying weapons and under section 195 A of IPC. The witnesses gave their statements, police said