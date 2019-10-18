Kochi to host underwater tunnel expo from Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘Underwater Tunnel Expo’, which will begin at the Ernakulathappan Ground on Friday, will help Kochiites experience the thrills of walking through underwater aquarium like those in Kuala Lumpur and Dubai.

The expo, brought to the city by Niel Entertainments, will feature over 10,000 aquatic animals, the organisers said. Visitors will be treated to an unworldly feeling of moving in a tunnel submerged totally underwater surrounded by live sea-creatures. The expo will run till November 17.

‘Edakkad Battalion 06’ team led by actor Tovino Thomas will inaugurate the expo on Friday. The 200 feet-long acrylic glass tunnel will also feature plants of 300 varied species from 18 countries. The expo will also display mini aquaria with different types of marine and fresh-water fish.Tickets for children below 10 is `60 while adults have to pay `120.