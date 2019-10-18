‘The talk BIG IDEAS Kochi 2019’ tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The event, ‘The talk BIG IDEAS Kochi 2019’ will be held at Le Meridien on Saturday. It will see entrepreneurs, experts and stakeholders from the business fraternity engaging with those interested in launching startups and small-scale businesses. The event will focus on the theme “Entrepreneurship Redefined”.

According to Satheesh Kumar, CEO, the talk, the platform engages with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups regularly to find the challenges of entrepreneurs. “We are a new media and thought leadership platform, and are committed and focused on creating avenues for small-medium businesses to connect, engage and get new ideas and insights to scale up their businesses,” he said.BIG IDEAS Kochi 2019 will feature a host of successful entrepreneurs and business leaders who will share their experiences to empower new entrepreneurs, Satheesh said.

“The event is supported by the Kerala Startup Mission, BSE SME, ACT, Morpheus, Pepagora, GrowthEnabler, Startupxperts, Smatbot, Kairali Ayurveda and Excite. Our media partners are, The New Indian Express, Janam TV, RedFM Radio, medianews4u.com, newindianexpress.com, PINKERALA and Fame Media,” he said.

The key speakers include Rajeev Banduni, CEO, Growth Enabler; Jayakumar Hariharan, executive coach and author; Rajesh Nair, operating partner, Emerge Ventures Pte; Geetha Manjunath, CEO, Niramai; Anmol Garg, founder, Sales5X, among others.