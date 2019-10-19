Conference on leveraging tech in cancer treatment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) have joined hands to organise a three-day oncology conference at the Integrated Startup Complex, Kalamassery, from November 8. The meet will focus on the best global practices that leverage technology in cancer treatment.

The conference, ‘CanQuer2019’, based on the theme ‘Technology to eliminate cancer care disparity’, will serve as a unique platform for discussions on ground-breaking research, latest technologies, digital disruptions, global best practices and case studies in cancer care and cure.

The highlights of the conference include keynote sessions led by eminent faculties in cancer research, oncologists, industry leaders and startup founders. Several national and international think-tanks in the field will attend the event conceived as a dynamic platform focused on the intersection of clinical excellence, research and technology.

“Startups can pitch products and services to industry leaders, potential investors and institutional heads. They will also get a chance to create solutions for industry problems during the ‘Cancer Innovation Hackathon’,” said an organiser. Moreover, the conference will bring together oncologists, scientists, technocrats, policymakers, healthcare startups, venture capitalists and industry leaders under one umbrella.

A Cancer Awareness Marathon will be held on sidelines of the event, at the Cochin Medical College, Kalamassery, at 5 am on November 10. For more details, visit: www.canquer2019.in