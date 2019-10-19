Home Cities Kochi

Conference on leveraging tech in cancer treatment

The highlights of the conference include keynote sessions led by eminent faculties in cancer research, oncologists, industry leaders and startup founders.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) have joined hands to organise  a three-day oncology conference at the Integrated Startup Complex, Kalamassery, from November 8. The meet will focus on the best global practices that leverage technology in cancer treatment.
The conference, ‘CanQuer2019’, based on the theme ‘Technology to eliminate cancer care disparity’, will serve as a unique platform for discussions on ground-breaking research, latest technologies, digital disruptions, global best practices and case studies in cancer care and cure.

The highlights of the conference include keynote sessions led by eminent faculties in cancer research, oncologists, industry leaders and startup founders. Several national and international think-tanks in the field will attend the event conceived as a dynamic platform focused on the intersection of clinical excellence, research and technology.

“Startups can pitch products and services to industry leaders, potential investors and institutional heads. They will also get a chance to create solutions for industry problems during the ‘Cancer Innovation Hackathon’,” said an organiser. Moreover, the conference will bring together oncologists, scientists, technocrats, policymakers, healthcare startups, venture capitalists and industry leaders under one umbrella.
A Cancer Awareness Marathon will be held on sidelines of the event, at the Cochin Medical College, Kalamassery, at 5 am on November 10. For more details, visit: www.canquer2019.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp