Dutch royal couple wraps up visit

KOCHI: Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on Friday flew back home to The Netherlands after wrapping up their two-day visit to the state. The royal couple left by a chartered flight from Nedumbassery around 7.30 pm. General Administration Department Principal Secretary Viswanath Sinha, District Collector S Suhas and district police chief (Rural) K Karthick saw off the monarch and the queen at the airport.
