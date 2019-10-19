Edited video: Chammany files complaint to Kochi police chief, election returning officer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Kochi Mayor and District Congress Committee secretary Tony Chammany on Friday filed a complaint before the city police commissioner and election returning officer about an edited video of his interview to a television channel being spread on social media to gain political mileage in the upcoming byelection.

In the complaint, Chammany said his reply to the allegation made by former CPM candidate Mumthaz Teacher on the condition of roads in the interview was edited with a bad intention. He also said the edited video was spread on social media. In his complaint, Chammany said LDF candidate Manu Roy used the video clip on Facebook as part of the election campaign. He said the video resulted in creating misunderstanding about the Congress and its candidate T J Vinodh among the public. The video was promoted through paid service of FB and was also uploaded on the CPM’s official page, he alleged. He also said CPM leaders were involved in spreading the video.