Ex-Ombudsman: KCA removed me for exposing graft

KOCHI: Retired Justice V Ramkumar, former Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer of the Kerala Cricket Association, on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that he was never informed either by the association or by the newly appointed Ombudsman that the new incumbent will be taking charge on any specified date.

Justice Ramkumar filed the affidavit in response to a petition challenging KCA’s action to relieve Justice Ramkumar of the charge of Ombudsman.

He said the real reason for not extending his tenure was the posting of the final hearing in the corruption case against KCA president Jayesh George on October 15. Besides, he had the occasion to expose the unwholesome tactics played by KCA, especially secretary Sreejith V Nai. The communication regarding the new appointment was sent to him on October 12.