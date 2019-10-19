Friends come together to help NDA candidate’s social media campaign

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For NDA candidate CG Rajagopal contesting in the Ernakulam Assembly bypoll, a group of friends, including an IT professional and Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher, has come together cutting across political lines to take up his social media and door-to-door campaign.

They decided to chip in as they knew that Rajagopal really needed their support to put up a good fight against the LDF and the UDF candidates. “We know Muthu (Rajagopal) in and out for the past several years. We know his financial background and that he cannot afford to employ professionals for his media campaign. So, we thought of extending our support to Muthu in domains we work,” said Ihits



Technologies managing director Joshy Cyriac. “Our friends discussed how we can help Muthu and decided to take up his social media campaign. There is nothing political about it. We are helping him as his well-wisher,” added Cyriac.

Saritha P Nair, a teacher with Kendriya Vidyalaya, said she joined the group to help his door-to-door campaign. “I know Muthu for the past nine years. He has been helpful to many. We friends have formed the group to support him because he really needs support in organising various campaigns,” Saritha added.