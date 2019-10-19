Home Cities Kochi

Kochi in grip of dengue again

The heavy spells of rain after a brief hiatus have brought dengue back

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The heavy spells of rain after a brief hiatus has brought the scare of dengue back. As per statistics provided by the district medical office, the highest number of cases have been reported within the Corporation limits. Compared to the same period last month, the number of suspected dengue cases reported in October till now is 98 in the city. Of these, 24 have been confirmed.

According to Dr N K Kuttappan, district medical officer, this is a serious matter and to tackle the situation, a plan has been set in motion. “The idea is to curb the spread of vectors,” he added.He said the health department of the corporation, district pest control wing, National Health Mission and other stakeholders, with the help of Asha workers, have begun cleanliness drives on a large scale. “Initiatives like fogging and spraying of insecticides are being undertaken. It has also been decided to spread awareness among residents about the need to keep surroundings clean and free from accumulated water,” said Dr Kuttappan.

According to him, health workers who recently conducted a door-to-door awareness drive found stagnant water on the roofs, on sunshades and in broken discarded vessels in many areas. “The mosquito that causes dengue breeds in freshwater. Accumulation of rainwater makes a perfect breeding ground for the vector,” he said.

Cases of dengue have been reported from Eroor, Panangad, Vaduthala, Rayamangalam, Ramamangalam, Mamangalam, Kavalangad, Pothanikad, Vallarpadam, Nellikuzhy, Thrikkakara, Kizhakkambalam, Kaloor, Palluruthy, Fort Kochi, Kammattipadam and Pottakuzhy.

In September, around 12 employees of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and six students of Maharaja’s College were afflicted with dengue. In an investigation conducted by the health department, the culprit was found to be a broken plastic bucket thrown on the roof of the KWA building.

