Maradu flats: Crime Branch team raids Jain Housing office in Chennai

The move was initiated after Mehta did not turn up for interrogation after a notice was served to him for appearing at the Crime Branch office on Monday.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to arrest the managing director of Jain Housing and Construction which is facing a probe related to violation of CRZ norms at Maradu, the Crime Branch carried out a raid at its office in Chennai. However, Crime Branch officers could not find Sandeep Mehta, the managing director.

The move was initiated after Mehta did not turn up for interrogation after a notice was served to him for appearing at the Crime Branch office on Monday. A team led by Circle Inspectors Yesudas and Sooraj reached Chennai on Thursday evening. On Friday morning, the raid was carried out on the office of Jain Housing. During the raid, the Crime Branch team also recovered a few documents related to the case. The team will coordinate with police in other states to trace Mehta. Crime Branch has also initiated steps to prevent Mehta from fleeing the country.

“Sandeep Mehta is not cooperating with the investigation. If he absconds, we will come out with a lookout notice to prevent him from going abroad. All directors of the company were out of station when we searched the office in Chennai. The office employees were also not aware of their travel plans,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch is looking to  book Sachin Mehta, executive director of Jain Housing, as accused. A probe has been launched into his involvement in the construction of Jain Coral Cove apartment which was ordered to be demolished by Supreme Court for CRZ violation.

Earlier, Crime Branch arrested Sani Francis of Holy Faith Builders and Developers Ltd and Mohammed Ashraf and P E Joseph, who were the secretary and junior superintendent, respectively of Maradu panchayat (now a municipality) when permission was granted for the construction of the complexes. Holy Faith H2o, an apartment complex constructed by Holy Faith Builders, is also slated to be demolished following the apex court order. Crime Branch is probing three cases against builders and government officials who allegedly duped apartment owners.

