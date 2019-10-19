Home Cities Kochi

More women should take up core engineering jobs, says Governor

Technology played vital role during floods, landslides in state, says Arif Mohammed Khan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has raised concern over the low participation of women in core engineering jobs.Inaugurating the three-day international conference on emerging technologies — TENCON 2019  — at Hotel Grand Hyatt here on Saturday, he said technology has a profound influence on all aspects of human life. “Development and use of technology have to be rooted in moral commitment. From a social point of view, technology has to be guided by a level of moral and entrepreneurial thinking,” said Khan.

He said our technocrats and scientists need to evolve an environment and people-friendly technologies, which are available, exercisable and affordable to the person at the tail end. “Our new technologies must be in synergy with the goal of sustainable development and a clean and healthy future.”

The governor said technology played a very important role during floods and landslides that wreaked havoc in the state in the past two years. “The most meaningful use of technology in social life was seen during those devastating natural calamities. Our young professionals could set up a web portal in a few hours and help coordinate relief and rescue efforts by organising a team of over 57,000 volunteers from across the state,” he said.

According to him, the state has a very active start-up ecosystem which has been responding to the needs of the industry as well as society. “That our technologists have a genuine concern for society is evident from the social issues addressed by various start-ups. Robots for cleaning sewers and manholes have now been tested in other states as well,” he added.  “One of the issues that need to be looked into is the relatively low participation of women in core engineering jobs. This is not about the software industry. We need to conduct a social audit to ascertain the true level of participation allowed to women in high-grade operation and research and engineering technology,” said the Governor.

‘TENCON 2019’ is being organised by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Kerala section, the largest professional organisation of engineers in the world. The global scientific meet, which is being held in India for the second time and in the state for the first time, is supported by Nissan Digital.

