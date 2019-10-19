Home Cities Kochi

Passionate philatelist wins stamp of approval

On October 10, Mala Post Office saw a crowd thronging its premises. It was World Post Day, but there was something more.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On October 10, Mala Post Office saw a crowd thronging its premises. It was World Post Day, but there was something more. Class XII student Hariharan Benny had displayed his finest collection of stamps, around 500 of them, from various countries. After the success of the display, he was requested to conduct the same at the Government LP School, Mala. What’s surprising is that Hariharan’s supply of stamps dates back to the time of his father, who was an avid stamp collector. After he bequeathed his collection to little Hariharan and left for the Gulf countries, Hariharan collected every little stamp from the letters his father exchanged with the family.

However, in Class VI, Hariharan developed a blood-clotting disease on one of his legs and had to be amputated. Whilst he rested after the surgery, he gathered his collection and sorted them according to themes. Almost six years later, Hariharan’s mother, a nursing professor at MG University, casually asked him to exhibit his collection, which he willingly agreed to. The next few days saw Hariharan and his friends arranging the stamps to be displayed. And finally, on World Post Day, Hariharan’s display was exhibited for the whole of Mala to see.

Hariharan’s interests go beyond the philatelic world. He was featured in the movie ‘Iyobinte Pusthakam’, an advertisement ‘Run Kerala Run’ and a short film ‘All the Best’ which won national and state-level accolades.

“I got the chance to act in the movie while I was at a rehabilitation centre in Tripunithura. Since then, I’ve received various opportunities. The credit goes to my mother. After having lost one leg at a young age, I felt that I wouldn’t be able to pursue anything. But she kept telling that all I’ve lost is one leg, that there are people who’ve lost both limbs and how nothing has deterred them. That has kept me going,” said Hariharan.                       

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp