Home Cities Kochi

Tattwa contributes to ‘The Wishing Tree’

The workshop focused on the importance of art in people’s daily lives and the need to reduce, reuse and recycle non-biodegradable items.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

The Tattwa team at the workshop

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If one student wished to live in a clean world, the other wished to be a National Geographic photographer. Each student of Tattwa Centre, a concept school in Kochi, expressed such unique wishes to install the wish tree during the workshop organised at the centre.

To sensitise children about the degradation of the environment, the centre had organised a five-day workshop, ‘The Wishing Tree’ till Friday. The workshop was spearheaded by Brazilian artist professor Dr Paulo Cesar Teles with the assistance of handicraft expert Rosana Bernardo. His brainchild, ‘the wishing tree’ has been envisaged as an international project covering countries such as Namibia and Japan.

The workshop focused on the importance of art in people’s daily lives and the need to reduce, reuse and recycle non-biodegradable items. The project tries to spread awareness among the students on their role in reducing the usage of plastics. “The wishing tree was installed using recycled materials such as tubes, pipes, cloth, paper, plastic bottles. The children made sketches and crafts with the help of the artists during the workshop. And the main aim is to educate children about the protection of the environment and the concept of reduce, reuse and recycle through art as a medium,” said Dr Shailaja Menon, director, Tattwa Centre.

Also, the ‘wish tree’ used multimedia technology to capture the students’ interest. The multimedia technology is incorporated with the tree. “Through gesture recognition technology, the tree gets activated and the wishes and sketches made by the children get projected on adjacent screens,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp