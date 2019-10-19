Tattwa contributes to ‘The Wishing Tree’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If one student wished to live in a clean world, the other wished to be a National Geographic photographer. Each student of Tattwa Centre, a concept school in Kochi, expressed such unique wishes to install the wish tree during the workshop organised at the centre.

To sensitise children about the degradation of the environment, the centre had organised a five-day workshop, ‘The Wishing Tree’ till Friday. The workshop was spearheaded by Brazilian artist professor Dr Paulo Cesar Teles with the assistance of handicraft expert Rosana Bernardo. His brainchild, ‘the wishing tree’ has been envisaged as an international project covering countries such as Namibia and Japan.

The workshop focused on the importance of art in people’s daily lives and the need to reduce, reuse and recycle non-biodegradable items. The project tries to spread awareness among the students on their role in reducing the usage of plastics. “The wishing tree was installed using recycled materials such as tubes, pipes, cloth, paper, plastic bottles. The children made sketches and crafts with the help of the artists during the workshop. And the main aim is to educate children about the protection of the environment and the concept of reduce, reuse and recycle through art as a medium,” said Dr Shailaja Menon, director, Tattwa Centre.

Also, the ‘wish tree’ used multimedia technology to capture the students’ interest. The multimedia technology is incorporated with the tree. “Through gesture recognition technology, the tree gets activated and the wishes and sketches made by the children get projected on adjacent screens,” she added.