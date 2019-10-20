Home Cities Kochi

H2O flats constructed without fire NOC and flouting Kerala Building Rules: CB

This is a blatant violation of Kerala Building Rules and without an NOC from Fire and Rescue Services Department, according to the police. 

Published: 20th October 2019 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sani Francis, the director of Holy Faith Builders and Developers Pvt Ltd who was arrested in the Maradu flat case, had constructed the controversial H2O Holy Faith apartment complex without getting an approval from the regional town planner. This is a blatant violation of Kerala Building Rules and without an NOC from Fire and Rescue Services Department, according to the police. 

The accused conspired with Mohammed Ashraf and P E Joseph, who were the secretary and the junior superintendent respectively of the then Maradu panchayat during the time when permits were granted for the illegal constructions, along with fourth accused Jairam Naik, a UD clerk. They obtained permission for construction violating the CRZ notification of August 18, 2006, said a report filed by the special investigation team (SIT) of Crime Branch probing the case before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance court on Saturday.

The court sent the three accused to Crime Branch custody for three days. The Crime Branch informed the court that Sani needed to be interrogated so that his assets and financial dealings could be collected in connection with the case. It also said that in order to get a clear picture about the disappearance of files regarding the permission granted to construct the apartment complexes, the ex-officials of the then Maradu panchayat also need to be interrogated.

Third accused Joseph had acted as secretary when Ashraf was suspended following a bribery case registered by the Vigilance. His assets also should be investigated in order to find out whether there was any ‘influence’ from outside to sanction construction, the CB team told the Vigilance court. According to officials, the accused will undergo detailed interrogation. The CB will soon conduct evidence collection along with the three accused.

Contracting firm starts preparatory study 
Amidst the prevailing lockdown over the handing over of four Maradu apartment complexes for demolition, the contracting firms have started the preparatory study before demolition.  Vijay Steels and Explosives helmed with the razing of Alfa Serene towers have started shifting windows, glass panes and steel rods from the twin apartment complexes.  

