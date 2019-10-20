High-octane campaign comes to an end in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After days of hectic campaigning that saw top political leaders and star campaigners walking the extra mile to woo voters, the campaign for Ernakulam bypoll ended on Saturday. With Sunday reserved for the silent campaign, the three major Fronts - LDF, UDF and NDA - showcased their maximum strength with party workers thronging the streets from afternoon onwards.

The kottikkalasam (grand finale) of the LDF was held on Kaloor bus stand premises while UDF selected Ernakulam Town Hall for its final open campaign. The NDA’s campaign ended at Madhava Pharmacy Junction.

The last day saw high-octane campaigning by all the three fronts. Campaign vehicles of various parties decked up with party flags moved across the city, making last-minute efforts to woo voters. Candidates toured the constituency in open vehicles. Short-corner meetings were held at important places to impress voters.

By 4 pm onwards, workers of the LDF, UDF and NDA started flowing to the city for a colourful road show. Traffic came to a grinding halt in Kaloor, Ernakulam North and Madhava Pharmacy Junction as all the three fronts competed to showcase their strength. The road show, which was peaceful, ended by 6 pm.

Former MP and actor Innocent, who inaugurated the roadshow of LDF candidate Manu Roy from Vathuruthi, accompanied him in his open vehicle during the day. A reception was accorded at Willingdon Island, Thevara, MG Road, Kacherippady, Pachalam, Vaduthala, Karukappilly and Pottakuzhi after reaching Kaloor bus stand premises, where a public meeting was organised. Besides Innocent, CPM state secretariat member P Rajeev, M Swaraj, MLA, CPI district secretary P Raju and others addressed the gathering.

UDF candidate T J Vinodh commenced his tour from Janakeeya Road and then visited Broadway seeking votes of traders and customers. Later, he visited Elamakkara and Cheranalloor. UDF activists converged on Town Hall premises by 4.40 pm for the final campaign meeting where they accorded a warm reception to Vinodh who arrived at the spot accompanied by a galaxy of leaders. Various art forms, including theyyam and chendamelam, added colour to the event. Hibi Eden, MP, MLAs V D Satheesan, Roji M John, Anwar Sadath, Mayor Soumini Jain and others took part.

NDA campaigning was inaugurated by former BJP state president C K Padmanabhan at Kunnumpuram. After touring Cheranalloor, Pachalam, Ayyappankavu, Kacherippady, Menaka and Thevara, NDA candidate C G Rajagopal arrived at Madhava Pharmacy Junction where hundreds of BJP workers were waiting for him.

O Rajagopal, MLA, addressed the gathering. The counting of votes will be held on October 24 at Maharaja’s College in the city.