Maradu flat owners to get interim compensation from Monday

KOCHI: Flat owners of four apartment complexes at Maradu who were evicted following the Supreme Court order will get their interim compensation recommended by the Justice Balakrishnan Nair committee from Monday onwards.

Snehil Kumar Singh, Fort Kochi sub-collector who is monitoring the demolition of apartments, told mediapersons here on Saturday that the compensation to 107 flat owners is to be issued from Monday onwards.

“The 107 flat owners have to submit an affidavit on a Rs 200-stamp paper to the municipality for getting compensation. The affidavit should also include bank details. If all the details are up to the mark, the funds will be transferred to the flat owners’ bank accounts,” he said.

As per the information, as many as 196 claim petitions have been submitted to the committee so far and of which the committee has already cleared 107. The remaining petitions are scheduled for hearing in the next sitting on Tuesday.

However, it is learnt that the government order on disbursing the fund has reached the local body which is responsible for the transfer of compensation. “The government has only sent the format of an affidavit. The municipality neither received nor informed about the amount set aside for the disbursement to the flat owners. We hope the government will issue an order in this regard on Monday,” said a Maradu municipality official.