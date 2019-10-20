Home Cities Kochi

‘Waiting for the next I M Vijayan’

Indian football legend I M Vijayan tells Martin Joseph.

Published: 20th October 2019 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

IM Vijayan, I M Vijayan

I M Vijayan interacting with young footballers. (File Photo)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

"People talk about wanting to see the next I M Vijayan.

I myself am waiting for the next Vijayan and I’m praying that somebody comes through to lift Kerala football again. During my time, we had an amazing group of players like Sathyan, Pappachan, Ancheri. There were some great players and I had the fortune of playing with them. We shared a close bond both on and off the field.

There are so many memories from the time I’ve been playing football. I remember the times when we were playing, spectators used to jostle for space to watch us. Be it Kerala Police matches or Santosh Trophy. People wanted to see us play. You should have seen the team that we had at Kerala Police.

Four to five players were regular national team players. It is sad to see how things went down with clubs shutting down and tournaments like Federation Cup and Santosh Trophy losing their value. A lot of players lost out on opportunities because of that.

ALSO READ | Gokulam’s win will reinvigorate football in Kerala: I M Vijayan

There were no clubs for players to go to and no tournaments to play in. It was one of the reasons new players were not coming up after us. They had no platform to prove themselves. I’m a bit hopeful now.

There are two teams at the national level from Kerala. We’ve seen Gokulam beat East Bengal and Mohun Bagan to win the Durand Cup which is a good sign. Kerala Blasters have a good team this season and if they manage their season, they can do well. Sahal and Ashique offer a lot of hope and I am praying to God that these players come up to the level which we enjoyed during our time. Kerala football needs that."

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
I M Vijayan Football in Kerala Kerala football Indian football
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp