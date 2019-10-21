Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam assembly bypoll: 135 booths ready, polling to take place from 7 am

Live webcasting of polling will be done in 15 sensitive booths; candidates visit churches, houses in last-minute bid to woo voters

Published: 21st October 2019 10:11 AM

With the mikes and loudspeakers back in storeroom, its time for silent campaigning. A man makes a garland of pamphlets to be hung up outside a polling booth on Sunday| Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of Ernakulam assembly bypoll, the voting for which will take place on Monday from 7 am to 6 pm. Security personnel have been deployed in all 135 booths to prevent untoward incidents. Holiday has also been declared for schools, government offices and private firms in connection with the bypoll.

Mock polls for the election agents will be held around 5.30 am. Adequate backup Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) have been kept ready to ensure uninterrupted voting. As per the report submitted by City Police Commissioner, live webcasting of the polling will be done in 15 sensitive booths under the surveillance of Chief Electoral Officer.

On Sunday, the candidates of the three fronts were engaged in a silent campaigning.UDF candidate T J Thomas began his day by attending a holy mass at St Mary’s Basalica along with his family. After the prayers he met the believers and vicar Fr Davis Madavana. Then he visited St Francis Assisi Cathedral and sought blessings from Fr Joseph Padiyaramparambil. Following this, he visited a few houses and sought votes. Meanwhile, LDF candidate Manu Roy commenced his campaign on the final day after offering prayers at the cemetery of his mother at St Joseph’s Church, Thevara. He then visted Konthuruthi St John Nepumsyan Church, Lourde Matha Church, Thevara and CSI Emmanuel Church, Broadway. He also took part in door-to-door campaigns in Vaduthala, Kunnumpuram, Cheranelloor, Kaloor, Shenoys Raod and Pottakuzhy. Later, he sought votes at Ernakulam Junction railway station premises, Gandhinagar and Panampilly Nagar.

NDA candidate C G Rajagopal began his day by seeking votes at St Joachims School, Kadavanthra, where he was an alumnus. Later, he met those arrived to offer prayers and to attend Bible class. He also sought votes at the shops nearby and visited SNDP and NSS leaders.

Crucial day
■ Voting will be held from 7am to 6pm
■ Total booths: 135
■ Mock poll to be held at 5.30am
■ Holiday for schools, govt offices and private firms

