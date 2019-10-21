Home Cities Kochi

Kochi corporation fails to ban plastic carry bags

Its decision to replace plastic bags with eco-friendly ones in supermarkets from September 1 failed, as did its move ahead of Onam.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi corporation, one of the highest revenue-generating civic bodies in the state, has miserably failed in enforcing the ban on plastic carry bags and find a suitable alternative to it. There has been no shortage of announcements by the council — five in two years. However, the corporation has not taken any concrete step to implement the same.

Its decision to replace plastic bags with eco-friendly ones in supermarkets from September 1 failed, as did its move ahead of Onam. As a result, the city is generating 100 tonnes of plastic waste daily.
“Plastic harms humans as well as marine wealth. Kochi, is the state’s commercial capital and Broadway here is the real hub of banned plastic carry bags. However, the corporation is not ready to take action against the shop owners there who have stored tonnes of plastic carry bags in their shops. The corporation’s announcements are mere publicity stunt,” said K J Antony, Opposition leader in the council.
He said had the corporation raided the shops, the plastic bag menace could have been controlled. He said banning plastic carry bags was essential if the corporation wanted to save people from environmental threats.

“Not just plastic bags, but sale of mineral water and liquor in plastic bottles should also be banned. The corporation, district collector and the government should work together. A lethargic attitude will not fetch the desired results,” Antony said.

No change in demand-supply

Interestingly, the demand and supply of plastic carry bags in shops remain the same despite the raids conducted by the corporation. Recently, the corporation had recovered plastic bags from 284 of the 788 shops it raided.

The civic body’s plan to introduce holograms on plastic bags, a move which could have generated additional revenue for the corporation, also failed to materialise.Each hologram-bearing plastic bag would have cost `10 - `15, which would also have discouraged shoppers from buying the bags and encourage them to use cloth or paper bags. Though Mayor Soumini Jain had assured its implementation, no action has been taken in this direction.

‘Yes, we have plastic bags’
Shop owners admitted to stocking plastic carry bags in large quantities as the corporation had failed to bring clarity to its order. “An alternative to plastic bags is essential. But neither the government nor the corporation has taken a proper decision. If they provide an alternative, we are ready to replace the plastic bags,” said a representative of Kerala State Vypara Vyavasayi Samithi

Meeting soon
Mayor Soumini Jain passed the buck to the corporation officials saying they had failed to enforce the ban on plastic carry bags despite several orders. “It is true the ban is yet to be fully implemented. A meeting with all stakeholders will be conducted in the coming days,” she told TNIE.

