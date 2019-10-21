Memory cafe organised for Alzheimer’s affected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the aim to create a friendly society for the Alzheimer’s affected, ‘Prajna’ of the Centre for Neuroscience, Cusat, has organised a memory cafe as part of Udbodh project at Tonico Café, Kakkanad, on Sunday. The memory cafe was organised in association with the Managing and Generating Innovations for Community Services (MAGICS) and the IMA ‘Care of Elderly’ programme. The social work students of De Paul Institute of Science and Technology provided necessary support for organising the memory cafe.

Speaking on the occasion, Baby Chakrapani, convenor, Udbodh, said the memory cafe was conducted with an aim to bring the affected persons to the mainstream of the society. Dr Mathew Abraham, noted neurologist, said that memory cafes will help in the mental and emotional well-being of the patient as well as those who are taking care of them.

Extending the support of the National Health Mission (NHM) Dr Praveen G Pai, state consultant, NHM, said that gatherings like these will help in the formulation of government policies. Prasad M Gopal, co-convenor, Udbodh, also spoke on the occasion.