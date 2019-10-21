School of Legal Studies to conduct lecture series from tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The School of Legal Studies (SLS), Cusat, is organising ‘Anukaalikam-2019’, a lecture series on ‘Socio-Cultural Transformation in Kerala: Traditions and the Post Constitutional Trends’ from tuesday to October 29. The programme is organised in association with the Kerala Council for Historical Research (KCHR) and Adv R Balagopal Memorial Educational Trust. The lecture series will be inaugurated by P K Michael Tharakan, chairman, KCHR and former vice-chancellor of Kannur University, at the SLS at 4.30pm on tomorrow. Cusat registrar K Ajitha will preside over the meeting. Vani Kesari, director, SLS, will deliver the welcome address. Social critic and writer Hameed Chennamangaloor, writer and director K Madhupal, social activist Sunny M Kapikkad and associate professor in U C College, Aluva, Muse Mary George among others will take part in various sessions, which will commence by 4.30pm on respective days.