Home Cities Kochi

Ayyappankavu worst hit

Ayyappankavu SN HSS, which housed five polling booths in Ernakulam constituency, was the most rain-affected polling station in the state.

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly voter at SN HSS, Ayyappankavu, where polling was briefly disrupted after rainwater flooded the school premises | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ayyappankavu SN HSS, which housed five polling booths in Ernakulam constituency, was the most rain-affected polling station in the state. Only 26 votes were cast per booth in the first four hours at the flooded school. 

“The whole mess started just a few minutes before voting began. The rainwater started entering the school premises around 6.45 am and by 7.30 am even the entry to the five booths were submerged in water.

Though many voters came to the booth ignoring rain, they returned as it was difficult for them to negotiate the waterlogged pathways. In the first hour, we saw only around 10 votes in each booth,” said Deepak Joy, an Ayyappankavu resident and corporation councillor. Voting at these five booths 64, 65, 66,67 and 68 was also put on hold for nearly 30 minutes with the district administration deciding to shift the polling booth to the first floor of the building around 11.30 am.

“The voters started coming to the booth only after 1.30 pm. The five booths witnessed a deserted look in the initial six hours as only 130 voters had turned up. The voting gained momentum after 2 pm,” Deepak said.“The average voter turnout in these five booths was around 70% in the last bypoll but this time we saw a decline of nearly 25%,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala bypoll Heavy rains Ayyappankavu
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp