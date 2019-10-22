Home Cities Kochi

Breathing life into metals

Creating art out of metal is something that city-based artist V Kunjumon is very passionate about.

V Kunjumon at ‘Pulse of metals’ exhibition conducted at Museum  Auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday Express

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Creating art out of metal is something that city-based artist V Kunjumon is very passionate about. ‘Pulse of Metals’, the artist’s second solo exhibition which concluded on Monday at Museum Auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram, featured 32 works he created using five metals.

‘A desire to catch the sun’, Kunjumon’s latest work created on a metal plate, is an attempt to depict the unlimited potential of a girl child. “Young children, especially girls possess great ability right from their childhood.

They can even reach the sun. But their lives tend to change after they cross a certain age or get married,” said Kunjumon. The five metals he uses for making the embossed works are steel, copper, iron, brass and aluminium. The visitors at the exhibition admired Kunjumon’s skill of transforming metals into beautiful works of art. “I used to attend painting exhibitions which were very run of the mill. So I wanted to create unique artworks. I am happy that I’m able to do it,” said Kunjumon. 

A piece he created using stainless steel that depicts a woman cooking is another of Kunjumon’s latest attempts, it took the artist five days to complete the artwork. The exhibition also featured portraits of prominent figures such as O N V Kurup, O V Vijayan, Madhavikutty, E K Nayanar and A K Antony, all done using aluminium.   

Apart from being a metal embossing artist, Kunjumon is also a sculptor. Two of his sculptures, including a bronze figure of Sree Narayana Guru were on display at the exhibition. The second sculpture shows a young man holding a flower in one hand while the other, hidden behind his back carrying an acid bottle. Kunjumon was inspired to make the sculpture after seeing a Facebook post regarding acid attacks. 

Kunjumon is someone who believes that every piece of metal can be turned into a spectacular artifact which can only be unravelled by an artist. His interest in sculpting developed after visiting various exhibitions organised in the state. “I also want to come up with a three-dimensional aspect to some of my works,” said Kunjumon. Riding high on the positive feedback he received from the visitors, Kunjumon is planning to showcase more sculptures in the upcoming exhibitions.

