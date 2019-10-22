Home Cities Kochi

Dance prodigy Nila goes places

Nila Nath is only 11-year old. But, this little dance prodigy has already performed at over 60 venues across the country, besides  Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Malaysia. 

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 07:07 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Nila Nath is only 11-year old. But, this little dance prodigy has already performed at over 60 venues across the country, besides  Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Malaysia. Quite proficient in Mohiniyattam, Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi, Nila, a native of Kakkodi, has decided to seriously pursue dance in future. “I started dancing at the age of three. But, the passion has grown over the years and dance now is an inseparable part of me,” says Nila.

Her teacher agrees.  “Nila never misses her classes in Thrissur. They come from Kozhikode with a burning passion for the art,” says her guru Pallavi Krishnan of Thrissur.Nila had also trained under Sadanam Sasidharan, Kalamandalam Sathyavrathan, Kuchipudi maestro Sajesh Thamarassery and Harshan Sebastian Antony.

She had won laurels at the National Dance Festival held in Chhattisgarh last year where she was adjudged the best child artist. She has also won Bala Ojasi Award at Ojas Dance Festival in  Coimbatore (2018), Dance Genius Award from Classical Dance Association in Dubai (2019), Kalakeli Award at Bengaluru Nagatharakom Fest (2019), Kalabhadra Award at Kalingawan Dance Festival held in Odisha (2019), Kala Alankar Award in Dehradun (2019) and Kala Kamari Award in Malaysia (2019). 

