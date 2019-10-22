Expert explains

Justice K Chandru By

KOCHI: I am a central government pensioner from November 1, 1987. The pension at the time of my retirement was `2,000 and the scale being1400-40-1800 - EB-50-2300 (period from 1/1/1986 to 31/12/1995). As per the recommendation of the 7th Central Pay Commission, fitment tables have been provided for the purpose of fixation of pension from 1/1/2016 on the basis of the last drawn pay and the scale of pay at the time of retirement.

As per the fitment table, the scale of pay for the post I held at the retirement is 1400-40-1600-50-2300-EB-60-2600 (period from 1/1/1986 to 31/12/1995). In view of the fact that the revision of the scale of pay is with retrospective effect, I want to know if I am eligible for the fixation of my pension according to the revised scale. Please advise. NarayananThe fitment table applies only to existing employees who were to be brought on proper fitment. This will not apply to you.

In our apartment complex, a bank has taken over an flat and sealed it due to default by resident. As an association, who should we approach for collecting the maintenance charges now?

Sanjay Kumar

You will have to proceed against the resident personally for the maintenance. The bank has no role to play.

I had booked a flight ticket from Mumbai to Chennai Since the flight from Chennai was delayed by 7 hours to Mumbai I had to cancel the return ticket from mumbai the same day. Despite repeated requests and an advance cancellation by seven hours, the airlines is not ready to pay me a refund considerably. How should I proceed and am I eligible for the refund?

Ananth

There are different rates for cancellation of flight tickets. If your ticket is for a round trip, then you will have a problem of getting the full amount minus the cancellation charge. You will have to read carefully the terms and conditions for refund.