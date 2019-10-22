Home Cities Kochi

Expert explains

As per the fitment table, the scale of pay for the post I held at the retirement is 1400-40-1600-50-2300-EB-60-2600 (period from 1/1/1986 to 31/12/1995).

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Justice K Chandru
Express News Service

KOCHI:  I am a central government pensioner from November 1, 1987. The pension at the time of my retirement was `2,000 and the scale being1400-40-1800 - EB-50-2300 (period from 1/1/1986 to 31/12/1995). As per the recommendation of the 7th Central Pay Commission, fitment tables have been provided for the purpose of fixation of pension from 1/1/2016 on the basis of the last drawn pay and the scale of pay at the time of retirement.

As per the fitment table, the scale of pay for the post I held at the retirement is 1400-40-1600-50-2300-EB-60-2600 (period from 1/1/1986 to 31/12/1995). In view of the fact that the revision of the scale of pay is with retrospective effect, I want to know if I am eligible for the fixation of my pension according to the revised scale. Please advise.    NarayananThe  fitment  table applies only to existing employees  who were to be brought on proper fitment.  This will not apply to you.

In our apartment complex, a bank has taken over an flat and sealed it due to default by resident. As an association, who should we approach for collecting the maintenance charges now?            
Sanjay Kumar
You will have to proceed against the resident personally for the maintenance. The bank has no role to play.

I had booked a flight ticket from Mumbai to Chennai Since the flight from Chennai was delayed by 7 hours to Mumbai I had to cancel the return ticket from mumbai the same day. Despite repeated requests and an advance cancellation by seven hours, the airlines is not ready to pay me a refund considerably. How should I proceed and am I eligible for the refund? 

Ananth
There are different rates for cancellation of flight tickets. If your ticket is for a round trip, then you will have a problem of getting the full amount minus the cancellation charge. You will have to read carefully the terms and conditions for refund.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp