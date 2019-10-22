Home Cities Kochi

Kochites blame Corporation for floods

The flooded stretches on M G Road, Banerji Road and other pocket roads disrupt traffic 

Volunteers and fire force personnel cleaning the JLN Stadium metro station premises in front of the KSEB Kaloor substation.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With downpour lashing the metro city since Sunday night, the Kochiites are forced to bear the brunt of inundation. The torrential rain has flooded major stretches in the city and hit emergency services. 
“It’s a sheer apathy on the part of the officials. The flooding has become a regular feature in the city and we are left with no option other than to curse ourself for electing such an inefficient city administration,” said a fumed M Manoharan, a government employee.

The flooded stretches on M G Road, Banerji Road and many other pocket roads in the city has disrupted normal life in the city. “Who else should we approach for a solution to this lethargic approach? The corporation officials have been collecting various taxes and fees from us but never bothered to offer the service they promised. The water has entered into our homes. How many more years will it take for the officials to find a solution? said Padmavathy K, who resides near JLN Stadium Kaloor.    

The waterlogged KSRTC bus station in the city which got inundated following the  heavy showers on Monday |Arun Angela

However, corporation officials cited the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for not initiating the earlier decisions.  “We have decided to convene a joint meeting of KSEB, KMRL PWD, along with Kochi Corporation’s engineers to make a collective effort in the matter. But due to the MCC, we couldn’t convene the meeting yet,” said P M Harris, chairman, Works Committee, Kochi Corporation. 
Harris also came down heavily on KMRL on the waterlogging issue. 

“KMRL has unscientifically removed many structures and utilities without the permission of the corporation. The agency is to blame for the waterlogging of major stretches in the city. It laid tiles on the slabs of the drains and made it impossible for desilting. It is the common man who bears the brunt of KMRL’s beautification works on the footpath,” said Harris. However, KMRL maintained that it is not in charge of maintaining the drainage. 

