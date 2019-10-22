Home Cities Kochi

KSEB substation in Kaloor shut down after heavy flooding

 Nearly half of Kochi city plunged into darkness as Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) 110KV substation at Kaloor was shut down following heavy rain and flooding on Monday morning.

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly half of Kochi city plunged into darkness as Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) 110KV substation at Kaloor was shut down following heavy rain and flooding on Monday morning. The board is expected to restore the operations of the substation, which supplies electricity to Kaloor, Palarivattom and Kathrikadavu and Ernakulam North areas, by Tuesday evening if the heavy rain stays away.

Around 10 acres of KSEB substation located in front of Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor were completely flooded since Monday morning. The water level inside the substation’s control room was at knee level forcing KSEB to shut down the plant. The water inside the KSEB station was pumped out with the help of the Fire and Rescue Services Department. 

“If the water recedes further, we will test the electricity line and equipment in the control room. However, considering the water level inside the control room, we expect the operations of the substation to be fully restored by Tuesday evening. Fire and Rescue Services officials are pumping out water with the help of 10 pump sets,” said a KSEB deputy chief engineer.

District Collector S Suhas reviewed the situation and promised to provide all facilities to restore the power supply. “A heavy-duty pump of KMRL and 10 other smaller pump sets are being used to drain the water. Two squads of fire force and police have been deployed. The decision to restart the operations will be taken after talking to the experts,” he said.

KSEB blames Metro
A KSEB official laid the blame on Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and Kochi corporation authorities for flooding the substation premises. According to them, as part of the construction of the Metro rail and station at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, the main drain got filled. 

Corporation explains
P M Harris, Works Standing Committee chairperson of Kochi corporation said the matter was raised before Kochi Metro. “A pipe culvert had existed near the KSEB compound to handle the water flow of the area for a long time. It ensured that the water flowed into either the Edappally canal or Perandoor canal. As it was filled abruptly, the absence of a channel for water to flow resulted in flooding inside the KSEB compound,” said Harris.He also pointed out that the culvert was connected with George Eden Road and residential areas nearby were affected. 

Draining water from KSEB substation leads to traffic block
Kochi: The attempts to pump out water from KSEB substation in Kaloor led to major traffic block on Banerjee Road from Palarivattom to Kaloor stretch on Monday.  As part of draining the water, the Fire and  Rescue Services Department laid pumps cutting cross the road.  “Around 10 pumps were laid across the road to pump out the water from KSEB compound to the canal located on its opposite side. As a safety precaution, the traffic movement was regulated. This led to the block. More police officials were deployed to control the traffic ” an officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSEB Heavy rains floods Kaloor
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp