Rain, inundated Kochi roads dampen ‘bypoll spirit’

KOCHI: Far more than political undercurrents, it was the incessant rains that hit Kochi that gave anxious moments to Ernakulam byelection candidates on Monday. The anxiety was evident on their and their camp-members’ faces. Till afternoon, the adverse weather and waterlogging continued to pose a serious threat as voter turnout in several booths across the constituency was abject.

However, things took a turn in the afternoon, as more voters reached the booths and cast their votes, taking the total poll per cent in Ernakulam to 57.89. Among the five constituencies where polling was held, Ernakulam recorded the lowest.

“Hope this election is an eye-opener for the corporation and the councillors. It has clearly shown us the bad state of infrastructure facilities here. Lack of proper cleaning has lead to blocked canals at many places. There are 11 relief camps in the city with more than 2,000 people. By morning, people were busy shifting to camps. How can they think of voting when they are in a hurry to shift?,” asked T Jayachandran of CICC Books, Ernakulam.

BJP candidate C G Rajagopal and his family members after casting their votes at Kathrikadavu on Monday | Arun Angela

Bad Weather

Amidst heavy rains, the poll proceedings started at 6 am in Ernakulam. Of the 135 booths, mock poll was completed in 75 per cent by 7 am. Due to heavy waterlogging, polling booths at Ayyappankavu and Kataribagh were shifted to the upper floor of the buildings. By 10.20 am, only 11,837 voters (7.62 per cent) had cast their votes. With the poll percent seriously affected, the leaders of Congress and BJP demanded a “review” of poll process and requested Election Commission to postpone the election.

Later, they also asked the State Election Commission to extend the poll time beyond 6 pm.

“The Election Commission should intervene for a credible electoral process in Ernakulam. Even the last voter should be allowed to exercise the franchise as they were finding it difficult to reach the polling stations because of adverse weather,” said KPCC president Mullappaly Ramachandran.However, District Collector S Suhas said there was no need to postpone the elections in Ernakulam. “We have received requests from various quarters. The 6 pm deadline was finalised as per State Election Commission notification. Hence, it cannot be changed. It is also not possible to issue a new notification in short notice,” clarified the Collector.

LDF, UDF confident of win

Later, V D Satheeshan, MLA, also requested in vain to extend the deadline. Interestingly, LDF leaders did not have any official extension requests. Polling gathered momentum in the afternoon and reached 34 per cent by 3 pm. However, it entered into slow mode again before picking up after 5 pm. The highest polling was recorded at a Kurankotta booth with 85.97 % while the lowest of 6.54 per cent was at Kataribagh.The poll per cent for the byelection is nearly 14 per cent lower than during 2016 elections. However, leaders of both the major fronts LDF and UDF claimed that the dip in poll per cent will not affect their chances of winning the seat.

More people opt for Metro on election day

Kochi: he waterlogged roads forced more people to opt for Kochi Metro to travel to various parts in the city on Monday. A total of 60,387 persons travelled in Kochi Metro from 6 am to 6 pm on the election day in Ernakulam. Kochi Metro was unaffected by the incessant rains and waterlogging and conducted the services as per the normal schedule. The average daily ridership of Kochi Metro is 60,000 since extending its operation to Thykoodam. On weekends the average is 65,000. “We pushed ourselves to the limits and ensured that no one missed the train. The statistics show that people relied on Metro on the flood-hit day” said KMRL MD Aleksh Kumar Sharma.

BJP candidate volunteers to clear waterlogging

Kochi: On polling day, when other candidates were busy visiting polling booths, BJP-NDA candidate in Ernakulam won hearts by volunteering himself to clear waterlogging on MG Road and helping stranded commuters. As the city roads remained inundated due to heavy rain resulting in traffic snarls, BJP candidate C G Rajagopal, along with members of Sevabharati, volunteered to declog the drain at Shenoys Junction on MG Road blocked by plastic waste. Later, he helped a foreigner stranded at KSRTC bus stand, to reach a city hotel. The woman tourist was unable to step outside the bus stand as the roads were waterlogged. Video footage of the cleaning work uploaded on social media had triggered a debate over the poor maintenance of drains. “The waterlogging on polling day has exposed the attitude of LDF and UDF who had ruled the city for years,” said Rajagopal.