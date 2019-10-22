Home Cities Kochi

Sandhya Swaminathan: The woman whose pencil wonders are a rage on social media

Based in Ooty, the 25-year-old artist got back to working with the pencil after experimenting with other mediums like charcoal.

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Sandhya Swaminathan

Sandhya Swaminathan

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sandhya Swaminathan is a popular name on social media for her pencil portraits. The magic she creates on paper is purely out of her love for art and zeal that dwarfs her hard work. Started as a hobby, Sandhya found her true calling in sketching and is now an expert pencil portrait artist.

Sandhya started working at a firm in Bengaluru after completing her engineering from Kumaraguru College of Technology, Coimbatore. Soon, she realised that it wasn’t her cup of tea, so she quit and returned home. “I was in a dilemma as to what to do next after leaving the job. That is when I started sketching as a hobby,” says Sandhya. Based in Ooty, the 25-year-old artist got back to working with the pencil after experimenting with other mediums like charcoal. “A pencil offers a lot of control to the artist unlike watercolours or oil paints,” says Sandhya.

Her first ever pencil portrait was that of her brother, Sangeeth. She made it as a gift for his birthday. “The first one turned out pretty well. Soon I started getting commissions, that’s when I decided to sharpen my skills by practising more. Each work requires a lot of concentration as you need to replicate the exact facial expressions and features of your subject,” says Sandhya who has a substantial following on her   Instagram page @ Sandhya_Swaminathan.

Her first detailed pencil sketch was a portrait of Jack Sparrow of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies which she completed in six hours using 12 different shades of colour pencils. Her subjects are superheroes to actors from both Bollywood and Hollywood. Sandhya says, “I keep challenging myself and strive to achieve perfection in details.” One such work of hers is a five-feet portrait of actor Vijay, done using Pointillism, a technique of painting using dots.

Sandhya has been conducting workshops and seminars in Chennai, Coimbatore and Kerala. She was invited by her college management to conduct a workshop. Her next workshop is slated to take place in the city next month where she will introduce the participants with a few basic techniques in sketching and then move on to teach more detailed methods of creating realistic pencil portraits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp