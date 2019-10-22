Home Cities Kochi

What led to waterlogging of Kochi city?

The waterlogging triggered a debate over the maintenance of the roads and canals on the polling day leaving the UDF, that rules the city corporation, red-faced.

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Torrential rains battered the city, inundating arterial roads and low-lying areas bringing life to a standstill in Kochi on Monday morning. Commuters who arrived at Ernakulam South and North railway stations were in for a rude shock as they were unable to step out of the railway stations as the streets were waterlogged. Canals in the city overflowed bringing stinking garbage to the road. The pot-holed roads added to the commuter woes.

The waterlogging triggered a debate over the maintenance of the roads and canals on the polling day leaving the UDF, that rules the city corporation, red-faced. What makes Kochi city, which is blessed with a wide network of canals and surrounded by Vembanad lake inundated after a three-hour spell of heavy rain? Though the 160mm rainfall realised over 24 hours was one reason, a proper drainage network could have averted the situation. While the corporation blames it on dumping of waste in canals and rampant encroachment, experts opine that lack of dedicated stormwater drains is the reason for waterlogging.

“The canals that crisscross the city are the lifeline of Kochi. However, these canals have been encroached over a period of time disrupting the natural flow of water. The Edappally canal has shrunk and lost half of its width.

The Perandur canal and Kottaikanal have been encroached and people dump waste in it leading to clogging. We have to restore the canals to its past glory and this needs a long term action plan. Even the people who point fingers at the corporation dump their toilet waste in the canal,” said a corporation official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi waterlogging Heavy rains
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp