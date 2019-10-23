Home Cities Kochi

Court rejects Maradu builder’s anticipatory bail plea

The prosecution argued that CB had arrested three persons in connection with the illegal construction of apartment complex in Maradu and sou motu charges were existing against Paul

Published: 23rd October 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Maradu  Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam principal sessions court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of J Paul Raj, a director of Alfa Serene Ventures, the builders of apartment complex in Maradu which is slated for demolition. The court noted that if the accused was granted bail he would influence the witnesses and the ongoing investigation by the Crime Branch.

The Crime Branch had registered a case against Paul under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and sent a notice to him directing him to appear before the investigators for an interrogation. Following this, he had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail.

The prosecution argued that CB had arrested three persons in connection with the illegal construction of apartment complex in Maradu and sou motu charges were existing against Paul

The case was registered after Susan Thomas, a resident of Alfa Serene Apartment, Maradu, lodged a complaint before Panangad police alleging the Paul had cheated her by concealing cases registered for constructing the flats flouting CRZ norms and thereby causing a loss of  `66 lakh for her. Susan said many documents related to the illegal construction are missing, hence granting him bail would affect the ongoing inquiry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp