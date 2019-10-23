Home Cities Kochi

Operation Breakthrough Alone can’t save Kochi

According to experts, a proper street management plan, updated construction technology and drain master plan are the need of the hour 

Published: 23rd October 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

The heavy waterlogging witnessed in Kochi on Monday morning Albin Mathew

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: On Monday, the overnight incessant downpour flooded the city, leading to ‘Operation Breakthrough’, helmed by the district administration. Within four hours, with effective coordination and the involvement of around 2,800 people, the roads were cleared, resuming normal life in the city. 

However, ‘Operation Breakthrough’ is a temporary measure which had to be implemented due to the inefficient drainage networks in the city, along with the apathy of the Kochi Corporation, NHAI and the Railways, which were supposed to clean the canals and smaller drains before the monsoon. 

Nevertheless, town planning experts reiterate that the poorly-planned city and technology that date back to decades, could be the primary culprits of the recurring situation. 

“Firstly, the volume of water received has increased over the years. We received about 20 cm of rainfall over 24 hours in the city. Nevertheless, there is a lack of understanding of the system of stormwater drainage. Drains that have been constructed in a very dated way. Technology has improved yet the departments concerned haven’t. We usually hire a local contractor and tender it out. Even the TOR (tender-opening register) for the tenders are redundant. We are behind in accepting technology, updating our knowledge and upgrading engineering provisions. These have solutions but the governing system is not ready to accept changes,” said D Dhanuraj, chairperson, Centre for Public Policy Research.  

Albeit, a poorly-planned city can suffer consequences regardless of updated technology. “Ideally, there should be a street management plan, not a road construction plan. In the former, pedestrian facilities, roads and stormwater drainage are included. For such street planning, the topography of the area, along with the volume of water received during monsoons, must be understood,” he said. 

The primary aim of ‘Operation Breakthrough’ was to coordinate various departments including the PWD, KSEB, Revenue, Fire and Rescue, Irrigation and the Corporation to reduce waterlogging on the roads.
 According to Dhanuraj, the existence of multiple agencies in itself results in a lack of coordination. The aforementioned street management plan must be the responsibility of solely one department, he said.
 
Whom to blame?
While canals in the city fall under the onus of the Irrigation Department, the corporation is in-charge of smaller drains. Reports also suggest that the drains constructed by KMRL are unscientific. 
  While various stakeholders are involved in the blame game, former mayor K J Sohan opined that if the Corporation was in charge of the arterial canals, including the Thevara-Perandoor canal, which falls under the Irrigation Department, cleaning and de-silting would have been completed on time.  
 

“The respective councillors are in-charge of deciding the drains that require to be cleared. Canal cleaning was completed in May. However, we had an extended monsoon. Therefore, the prior work wasn’t sufficient. Currently, what we require is a drain masterplan which considers several aspects such as the direction of flow and the proximity to the sea,” said PM Harris, chairperson, Kochi corporation works standing committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Corporation Operation Breakthrough Kochi Heavy rains floods
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp