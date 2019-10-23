Palarivattom Flyover graft: Kerala HC seeks progress report of probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to inform the court about the progress of the probe into the Palarivattom flyover corruption case. The court issued the directive on the bail petitions filed by former PWD secretary TO Sooraj and the other two accused in the case.

The court also adjourned the case to October 25. During the hearing, the counsel for the accused submitted they had been in prison since their arrest on August 30.

Unlike them, the accused in the Idmalayar and Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge corruption cases did not have to languish in jail for so many days. The court observed this kind of case had never before come up before it.