Power supply restored After 30 hours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly 30 hours after the shutdown of Kerala State Electricity Board’s Kaloor substation, the electricity connection was fully restored by Tuesday afternoon. The KSEB has approached the District Collector and Kochi corporation seeking to find a permanent solution to the waterlogging at its key substation which distributes power to nearly half of the Kochi city.

The 110 kV substation located close to Jawahar Lal Nehru International Stadium metro station in Kaloor was shut down after stormwater entered its control room. The substation and its 10 acres of land became a mini dam and water was at knee level inside the control room.

“With the help of the Fire and Rescue Services Department, the water was flushed out from the control room by 1am on Tuesday. By around 2am, we could restore seven feeder connections. The remaining five feeder connections were restored gradually by 3pm. The pump sets to drain the water from the substation were operated for more than 15 hours,” a chief engineer-ranked official of KSEB said.

However, KSEB has decided to take up the matter with the authorities concerned to prevent such flooding in the future.

According to the board, the main drainage which channelled stormwater from the substation to the culvert at Edappally canal has been clogged. “We have learnt that the drainage was clogged when piling work for the metro station at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium was done. This main drainage has to be restored. The matter was raised at the meeting chaired by the District Collector held on Tuesday,” the official said.

New substation

According to KSEB officials, the substation at Kaloor became operational around 30 years back. “Though the substation is located in a low-lying place, the flood-like situation started cropping up only from 2018. This year, the situation became worse as the entire substation had to be shut down,” the official said.The KSEB has already started constructing a 220 kV substation on the same premises. Currently, electricity is being brought from the 220 kV substations at Kalamassery and Brahmapuram.

Once the work of the 220 kV station at Kaloor is completed, there would be less power disruption as electricity will be drawn directly from the plant.KSEB officials said the control room and key components of the 220 kV station are being set up on an elevated structure to prevent flooding.

Substation’s battery charger suffers damage

Kochi: The waterlogging on Monday damaged the battery charger at the 110kV substation in Kaloor, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has found in its preliminary assessment. A detailed assessment will be carried out on Wednesday. The battery charger ensures that all essential electrical systems in the substation operate in case of a power outage, said a KSEB official. “The direct loss due to the waterlogging will be around H10 lakh. The indirect losses can be assessed only when the substation becomes fully operational,” he said. “On Tuesday, our team was focused on restoring the power. When some of the lines were restored, it was found that the battery chargers were damaged,” official said.

Three relief camps closed

Kochi: With city back to normal after rainwater started receding from low-lying areas, three relief camps out of 11 were closed on Tuesday. However, 1,798 persons are still residing in relief camps and they include five pregnant women and 291 children. Relief camps under Poonithura village have the highest number of inmates. According to the district administration, the remaining camps will be closed on Wednesday. “We hope most of them can return to their houses on Wednesday itself,”said a source

Collector seeks report from KMRL on flood at substation

Kochi: District Collector S Suhas has sought a report from Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) about the drainage in the wake of flooding at KSEB substation which led to power disruption in the city. On Tuesday, he held a review meeting about the deluge in several parts of Kochi. Suhas said measures should be taken to prevent such flooding in future. It was found that clogging of canals and drains led to the flooding forcing KSEB to shut down its substation at Kaloor.KMRL was asked to file a report about the current drainage and its capacity to prevent flooding. Based on its report, a coordinated effort by various departments would be initiated on a war footing,the meeting decided.