Ushering green

In today’s age of constant rat-race steered by busy schedules and demanding workloads, people are looking for ways to unwind.

KOCHI: In today’s age of constant rat-race steered by busy schedules and demanding workloads, people are looking for ways to unwind. City-based couple Aarya Neerej and Neerej R K have found zen through indoor gardening. Two years ago, they dived professionally into the world of home plants through ‘Pot Story’, a startup which sells endearing succulents in adorable containers. 

“Looking at plants in office spaces and boutiques always fascinated me. Soon I found that maintaining indoor plants was not a difficult task. With the help of my friends and colleagues, I bought some shrubs and planters from nearby nurseries,” says Aarya. The vibrant flora at their home floored visitors. Aarya’s friends began seeking her help while purchasing plants for their houses. “My interest in interior designing and love for indoor plants made me take up the task. They also sought my help while buying plants to jazz up their cubicles at work,” she adds. 

It took around a year for the couple to make the ‘Pot Story’ to a business. “We got the courage to take orders after thorough research on interior plants, their watering requirements and availability,” says Aarya. Initially, she didn’t demand any price for the pots she sold. Friends and colleagues rewarded Aarya with either money or gifts. Currently, she sells her plants through a Facebook page and Instagram handle called ‘Pot Story’. The cost of plants ranges from E150 to E550.

Pot Story’s collection mostly consists of succulents including echeveria, crassula, sedum. Moon cactus, snake plant, aloe, panda, palm, fittonia, jade plant, bonsai, money plant, ficus, rubber plant, fern variants and zanzibar gem. The couple sources them from Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam. They embark on a shopping spree of plants on weekends and zip through different nurseries in the district. The pots are brought from India, Thailand and China. “Imported pots are in huge demand as the designs are unique.

From India, we buy pots from Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Calcutta,” says Aarya
As a long-term goal, the techie couple wants to extend ‘Pot Story’ to indoor garden designing. “Initially we thought of giving up jobs to set up a shop exclusively for interior plants. But now, we are hoping to diversify the business into designing indoor gardening spaces,” says Neerej.

