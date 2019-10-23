Why not dissolve Kochi Corp, asks Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the severe waterlogging that threw life out of gear in Kochi on Monday, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday orally observed that the government needs to step in and initiate action to dissolve the city corporation council if it is inefficient in preventing flooding.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said if the government thought the corporation was not acting, then why they don’t invoke Section 64 (1A) of the Municipalities Act.

The court made the observation when the amicus curiae appointed in the Perandoor canal cleaning case pointed out the woes of Kochiites during heavy rain.

“Suffering of the denizens in Kochi is increasing and even after the rain subsided, hundreds are being forced to live in waterlogged houses. The situation in Kochi on Monday was graver than a deluge. There is no one to address the problems faced by the poor in the city. People cannot have the notion that the court’s intervention is needed to solve each and every issue. When the corporation fails to deliver, the state should step in. You need not transform the city into Singapore, but ensure basic amenities are provided to people,” it observed.

The court reminded the authorities concerned that they should never neglect the poor. All are considering the issue as political. Those in power at the corporation have done nothing to resolve the issue. The KSEB substation in Kaloor always gets inundated during heavy rain.It was the amicus curiae in the Perandoor canal case who brought the plight of the denizens before the court.

The court observed that the Thevara-Perandoor canal has been recognised as the lifeline of the city of Kochi. However, over the years, it has turned into a rancid, putrid and sewage canal posing health hazards to the residents of the city, contaminating groundwater and drinking water sources and is now a disaster waiting to happen.

A rather forewarning preview was presented before us last year and this year when there were unprecedented rains, areas of the city were inundated solely because the Perandoor canal was blocked. Another Bench of the High Court had recently observed that it would recommend the dissolution of the Kochi corporation council when it noted the failure of the corporation to implement court orders with regard to the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation) Act.

