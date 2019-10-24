Home Cities Kochi

Aroor native gets lease of life through rare heart surgery

Moosa Kunhi said the pumping power of the patient’s heart had come down from 60 per cent to 15 per cent following a silent heart attack.

Published: 24th October 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 50-year-old male patient suffering from reduced pumping power of the heart was successfully operated upon at Aster Medcity here. Hassan, hailing from Aroor in Alappuzha, underwent the rare type of bypass surgery which was performed by a team led by  M K Moosa Kunhi, consultant Cardiac Thoracic Surgeon, according to the hospital authorities.

Hassan suffered from multiple heart blockages and he had consulted various doctors. Though  specialists were unanimous that bypass surgery is the only way out, they deemed it high-risk owing to his abnormal condition. Following this, Hassan approached Aster Medcity.

Moosa Kunhi said the pumping power of the patient’s heart had come down from 60 per cent to 15 per cent following a silent heart attack. “The patient would have lost his life if the heart’s pumping power had fallen below 12 per cent . The patient is recovering fast, post surgery and the heart’s pumping power is likely to increase further in the coming months,” he said.

Difficulty in breathing, inability to walk or sleep, swelling on the legs and tiredness are the main symptoms of severe heart failure, said Moosa. “Unhealthy diet, heart attack, silent heart attack and diabetes are the main reasons for severe heart failure. Patients with severe heart failure will not survive more than three to six months and  80 per cent of the patients usually die during the period,” said Moosa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp