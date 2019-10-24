Home Cities Kochi

Church assails Assam Govt’s 2-child norm

The Assam Government’s decision to bar those having more than two children from applying for government jobs has drawn the ire of the Syro-Malabar Church.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Assam Government’s decision to bar those having more than two children from applying for government jobs has drawn the ire of the Syro-Malabar Church. According to the Church, the decision -- to be implemented with effect from Jan 1, 2021 -- is an invasion of personal liberty by the government.

Sabu Jose, Syro- Malabar Pro-Life Apostolate secretary, said family planning should not be merely about reducing the size of family. “The government should formulate policies through which the welfare of families is guaranteed. Besides, there should be enough provisions to ensure employment and regular monetary income for citizens,” said Jose.

According to him,  Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who gave the nod for the decision, should not forget that he is the eighth child of his parents Jibeshwar Sonawal and Dineshwari Sonawal. Every responsible couple has the right to bring children into the world, and any move to impose restrictions in this regard is an affront to human dignity, Jose said.

