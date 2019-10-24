High level panel to plug flooding

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that the Kochi corporation is incapable of handling waterlogging, the High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to constitute a high-level committee headed by the Ernakulam collector for the purpose of cleaning and maintaining canals and drain networks in the city.

“This is a classic case of Kochi corporation miserably failing to handle the situation. When the corporation utterly failed to manage the situation, the chief minister intervened and resolved the issue within four hours,” the court observed, referring to the severe flooding in the city on Monday.

Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the government to issue an order constituting the special committee in 10 days and the order should also detail the funds available for the committee. It should comprise the chief secretary or principal secretary of the local self-government department and representatives of all stakeholders, including Kochi corporation secretary, fire force, police, KMRL, CIAL, KSEB, KWA, Cochin Port Trust, Pollution Control Board and the Railways.The court made it clear that it was up to the government to expand the committee if needed. The collector shall be the convenor and liaison officer between the government and corporation with respect to any action that is required as an emergency. The collector should begin the work of the committee immediately after the order is issued.

Issuing the directive, the court observed that the past experience showed that though the corporation had been spending a large amount of money for cleaning canals and other waterways, there had been no tangible results. It was not able to explain why it was so.

“Therefore, the time has come to make the corporation accountable for every penny it spends in the name of public good and ensure that the whip is cracked so that it will do what is expected of them, rather than merely sermonising,” it said.

The court pointed out that the government has the power under the Kerala Municipalities Act to issue directives to make the corporation accountable. It is baffling that the corporation had not foreseen such a situation and did not expect that the rains were here to stay. Last year’s flood was thought to be one-of-its-kind phenomenon. However, the way the rain played out this year clearly demonstrated that it was here to stay.

Tongue lashing for corp

Therefore, the corporation’s submission that the flooding that happened on Monday was on account of the higher rainfall could not be accepted. The corporation had not been able to rise to the occasion and handle the situation. The corporation had last week submitted that it would meet the situation when it faced such a situation, the court said.

The cases related to the cleaning of canals in the city have been pending before the court for more than a year. In August 2018, the corporation filed a statement that it required nine months to complete the work. Even after one year, the situation continues the same, it added.

When the court asked the corporation whether it was capable to handle the issue on its own, the counsel said ‘no’. The court also asked whether the corporation sought any help from the district collector or state government. The corporation should seek the support of police and fire force during an emergency situation, but it has not happened, said the court.

Chief Minister calls meeting tomorrow

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called a high-level meeting here on Friday to discuss about a permanent solution to waterlogging in Kochi city. Ernakulam Collector S Suhas, Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain and officials of the departments concerned will attend the meeting. The decision to call a meeting was taken at the cabinet meet on Wednesday. When heavy flooding brought Kochi city to a standstill on Monday morning, Pinarayi immediately intervened and instructed the district administration to drain the water. Following this, the district administration launched ‘Operation Breakthrough’, which came in for praise from the High Court on Wednesday. The High Court, however, criticised Kochi corporation severely and asked the government to come up with a permanent solution to prevent waterlogging in the city following heavy rain. The unprecedented waterlogging on Monday also triggered the opposition in the Kochi corporation council to demand the resignation of Mayor Soumini Jain. Opposition leader K J Antony said the mayor must quit owning responsibility for the waterlogging. He said the High Court’s remarks against the corporation have to be considered seriously.

Amicus curiae exposes civic body’s inability

Kochi: While criticising Kochi corporation for its inefficiency in addressing the woes of Kochiites, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday appreciated Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his prompt intervention and also praised the Ernakulam district collector, police, fire force and KSEB officials. Justice Devan Ramachandran said had the chief minister not intervened, the situation would have been worse. Amicus curiae Sunil Jacob Jose submitted that the events of the last few days have clearly demonstrated that the corporation, on its own, will not be able to find a permanent solution and that the assistance of the government and its agencies is required. He said though the corporation appears to take a stand that they are the final authority, capable and responsible for clearing the problem, it does not seem to be possible. It does not have a blueprint for the drain system. Nobody knows where the drains originate and end in the city, he added. The counsel for KSEB submitted that the board’s Kaloor substation had to be shut down following the heavy rain on Monday as the control panel room was flooded.