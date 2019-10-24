Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation: We fought flood, collector got praise

According to the corporation, MG Road comes underPWD and the walkway has been built in an unscientific way covering the drains, which makes cleaning an arduous task.

Students of Sree Narayana Higher Secondary School, Ayyappankavu in Kochi, spread their textbooks and notebooks, that got wet following waterlogging, to dry in sunlight | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Being at the receiving end for the flooding, which inundated arterial roads in the city, annoying residents on the byelection day on Monday, Kochi corporation authorities tried to defend themselves saying the civic body is not the only agency responsible for the mess.

“We are not shirking responsibility, but the corporation is not the only agency responsible. The PWD, National Highways Authority of India, the Railways,  GCDA and Kochi Metro, have also got responsibility. Former collector Mohammed Y Safirulla used to call regular meetings of these agencies to address the issues including waterlogging,” said corporation works standing committee chairman P M Harris.

“On Monday, the corporation, along with the fire force, strived the whole day to pump out the water from KSEB’s Kaloor substation premises. The collector stepped in only in the evening and he got the praise. Kochi Metro is responsible for waterlogging in many parts including MG Road and Kaloor. They have dumped building wastes in the drains and we are removing them. At Kaloor KSEB substation, they choked the canal, which led to waterlogging,” he said.

According to the corporation, MG Road comes underPWD and the walkway has been built in an unscientific way covering the drains, which makes cleaning an arduous task. “The Edappally canal of the Minor Irrigation Department has been encroached on and choked, which led to flooding in the area and Changampuzha Park. Similarly, the Kaloor-Kadavanthra road comes under GCDA,” said Harris.

Storm water drains must

Environmentalist C M Joy, who was a member of the working group for environment of Kochi corporation and Planning Board, said the city badly needs dedicated storm water drains.

“The reason for waterlogging is the lack of dedicated storm water drains. Though we have a network of canals, it has been blocked due to dumping of waste and encroachment. Metroman E Sreedharan had offered to prepare a master plan for Kochi recently. However, the corporation was not keen to utilise his services,” he said.

