Rajagiri kidergarten to conduct ‘Kids Fest’ on November 16

KOCHI: Rajagiri kindergarten will conduct its annual event ‘Kids Fest’ on November 16. Various workshops are also arranged for kids. This includes ‘Learn and grow’, ‘Kiddy craft’ for transforming objects into useful creations, ‘Shake a leg’ for those with dancing talent, ‘Music melody’, a voice training session for kids conducted by ‘Crossroads’ run by famous musician and composer Alphons Joseph and ‘Parayam kalikkam’ by actor Manu Jose. For details, contact 0484-2911250/2911251. Registration closes on October 28.
