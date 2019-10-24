Ready to battle rain

Home Cities Kochi

The Ernakulam depot of Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is well-equipped to ply additional emergency services.    

Published: 24th October 2019

Fans jubilant over the first victory● Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Kerala Blasters FC’s (KBFC) scintillating victory against former champions ATK in the opening fixture of the sixth edition of Indian Super League (ISL), fans are in an euphoric mood to witness the second home match of the Yellow Army against Mumbai City FC (MCFC) on Thursday.

“Though the squad has a few injury concerns, the team will surely clinch the match against Mumbai. We are not bothered about the rain,” Vineeth S, a Palakkad-based KBFC fan.  The City Police and various traffic agencies are ready with spruced-up services.     

Metro, bus service
Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has extended its train services on the ISL match days. As per the new schedule, the last train from JLN Stadium Metro station will start at 10.45pm to both Aluva and Thykoodam directions. On the other days, the last train leaves the station at 10.23pm.    

“Though the fans usually arrive in private buses, KSRTC will always be ready to initiate new trips for fans from different parts of the state. If they give us a request, we will start new services as per the demand,” said V M Thajudheen Sahib, district transport officer, Ernakulam.

Additional cops
City police will take additional measures in the probability of a downpour. “With Monday’s torrential rain, we have decided to deploy 125 police officers at the outer roads of the stadium to control traffic. Still, illegal parking will be an issue and we are requesting the fans to park their vehicles at Manappattiparambu and Container Road to ease city traffic,” said K Laljy, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

