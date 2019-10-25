65-year-old man killed by roommate in night brawl

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a late-night brawl, a 65-year-old man was allegedly murdered at Udaya Colony near Kadavanthra on Wednesday. The deceased is Dileep, 65, of Haripad in Alappuzha. The police arrested his friend and roommate Stalin, 70, of Thoppumpady in connection with the murder. The arrest was followed by a petition filed by another roommate Biju. According to the police, the victim and the petitioner had been staying together for a while and the accused had joined them just a week ago.

“The victim, a lottery vendor, had returned to the room late on Wednesday night owing to the heavy downpour. When he returned, the accused was standing by the door and an argument ensued over something, which is yet to be confirmed. At the end of it, the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he later succumbed to injuries,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the accused had asked the deceased some money on credit and the latter turned it down and that led to the incident. The accused had served six months imprisonment in connection with a case charged by the Railway police.