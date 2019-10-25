Kerala HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of Excise officer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Excise Preventive officer VA Ummer of the Enforcement and Narcotics Squad, who is an accused in the Pavaratty custodial death case.

The court found that the alleged incident was prima facie custodial torture and directed the accused to appear before the investigation team immediately. The victim Ranjith was taken into custody on October 1 after officials seized 1.950 kg ganja from him in Guruvayur. He died within hours of being taken into custody.

According to the petitioner, when the officers questioned the accused, it was discovered that he was an accused in another NDPS case involving the seizure of 4 kg ganja.

While he was being taken in a jeep, he jumped out of the vehicle, sustained injuries and died in a hospital. He died following the fall from the vehicle and not because of custodial torture, according to the petitioner.