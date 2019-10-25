Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation is not intervening in civic issues actively: Hibi

Published: 25th October 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:08 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Flaying the corporation for its failure to properly address some of the public necessities, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden on Thursday said the civic body should adopt a more cautious approach in the future.

“There are voters who cast their ballot irrespective of political leanings. During the campaign, we sensed their deep annoyance at the appalling condition of city roads. The voting pattern of the people has changed and unless civic issues are properly addressed, we can’t go forward,” he said.

Interestingly, Hibi made the remarks shortly after the Ernakulam bypoll result was announced. The young MP is among those in the state Congress advocating a change of guard in Kochi Corporation. “I am also of the opinion that Kochi Corporation has failed to implement the Centre-funded projects in a time-bound manner. In the case of the bad state of roads, the corporation is blaming the Kerala Water Authority for digging up the roads. However, the civic body failed to convey this correctly to the public that it was not their fault. Badly potholed roads were the LDF’s major campaign plank, but the corporation failed to blunt it,” he added.

He also said the dip in poll per cent has affected the victory margin of the UDF candidate in Ernakulam. “We fielded T J Vinodh. He is the deputy mayor and during his campaign, Vinodh realised that certain issues like waterlogging are yet to be completely addressed. Hopefully, he will be able to fix them,” he said.

